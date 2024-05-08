Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,652,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,068,000 after acquiring an additional 365,855 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 7.7% in the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 807,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,189,000 after buying an additional 57,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 661,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,260,000 after acquiring an additional 20,780 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth $25,933,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 370,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,467,000 after acquiring an additional 70,438 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ASO shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.88.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.65. 118,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,657. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.63. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.83 and a twelve month high of $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

