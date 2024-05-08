Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wedbush from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.30.

HR traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.23. 948,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,408,778. Healthcare Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $330.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.32 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.87%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HR. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 166,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 33,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

