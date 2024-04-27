Analysts Issue Forecasts for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research increased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for AMC Entertainment in a research report issued on Monday, April 22nd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.87) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.94). The consensus estimate for AMC Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($1.61) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s FY2024 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.34) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.11) EPS.

AMC has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.95.

AMC stock opened at $3.41 on Thursday. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $62.30. The firm has a market cap of $897.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.72.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 374.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 818,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 645,541 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,187,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,548,000 after buying an additional 6,577,228 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

