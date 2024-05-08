OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 148.96% from the stock’s current price.

OPK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of OPKO Health stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $1.21. 680,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,285,499. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. OPKO Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $173.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.99 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 21.76% and a negative return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that OPKO Health will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 210,968,225 shares in the company, valued at $183,542,355.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,100,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,000. Corporate insiders own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the third quarter valued at $38,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Northstar Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 140.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 18,041 shares during the period. 64.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

