Private Advisor Group LLC Has $8.26 Million Stock Holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,170 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.71% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $8,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CGUS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 179.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,627,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,057 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,436,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,176,000 after purchasing an additional 444,540 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,624,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,978,000 after acquiring an additional 472,429 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,481,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,939,000 after purchasing an additional 288,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,051,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,771,000 after acquiring an additional 63,800 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Core Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGUS remained flat at $31.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. 102,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,915. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.77. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.86 and a 52 week high of $31.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.