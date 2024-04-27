Analysts Set Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) PT at $25.17

Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.17.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on SRRK shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRRK. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in Scholar Rock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,664,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,321,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,444,000 after buying an additional 1,149,519 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,287,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Scholar Rock by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,430,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,898,000 after purchasing an additional 342,690 shares during the period. Finally, Redmile Group LLC grew its position in Scholar Rock by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,733,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,606,000 after purchasing an additional 329,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ SRRK opened at $14.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 8.80 and a current ratio of 8.80. Scholar Rock has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $21.17.
Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.01). Analysts expect that Scholar Rock will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.
