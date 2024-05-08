Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $67.11

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $67.11 and last traded at $67.11, with a volume of 152269 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BMA

Banco Macro Stock Up 1.6 %

Institutional Trading of Banco Macro

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Banco Macro by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 208,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 73,524 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new position in Banco Macro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,038,000. Sagil Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Banco Macro by 102.6% in the third quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 135,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 68,564 shares in the last quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Banco Macro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,217,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 498.7% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 64,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 53,729 shares in the last quarter.

Banco Macro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.