MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.89 EPS

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.89, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.32 million. MoneyLion had a negative return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 10.69%. MoneyLion’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.29) earnings per share.

MoneyLion Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE:ML traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.28. 104,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,673. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 2.68. MoneyLion has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $87.00.

Insider Transactions at MoneyLion

In other news, Director Jeff Gary sold 945 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $57,739.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,364.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 9,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total transaction of $680,460.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 796,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,006,268.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Gary sold 945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $57,739.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,364.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,111 shares of company stock worth $9,789,064. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ML shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on MoneyLion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of MoneyLion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on MoneyLion from $75.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on MoneyLion from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.60.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

