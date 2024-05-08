Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,647,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,540 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.87% of Tyson Foods worth $357,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,729,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,224,000 after acquiring an additional 200,586 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 16.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,448,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,915 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at about $274,707,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,228,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,976,000 after buying an additional 134,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 196.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,904,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,583 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.60.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:TSN traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $59.52. 682,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,852,899. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of -23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.74. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $62.04.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -79.35%.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

