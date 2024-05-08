Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Issues Earnings Results

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The mining company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Shares of KGC stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $7.11. 17,553,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,566,688. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.73. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $7.20.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $8.15 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.44.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

