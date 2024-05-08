MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

MKP stock traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$15.70. The company had a trading volume of 27,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,570. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 372.90, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$593.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.83. MCAN Mortgage has a 1 year low of C$14.87 and a 1 year high of C$16.97.

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MCAN Mortgage had a net margin of 62.53% and a return on equity of 15.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MCAN Mortgage will post 2.5108359 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company engages in the real estate lending and investing activities, including residential mortgage, residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as portfolio of real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.

