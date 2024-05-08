Centrica (LON:CNA) Upgraded at UBS Group

Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 170 ($2.14) target price on the integrated energy company’s stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 165 ($2.07). UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.82% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 159 ($2.00).
In other news, insider Amber Rudd purchased 1,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of £2,184.40 ($2,744.22). In other news, insider Amber Rudd bought 1,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.60) per share, for a total transaction of £2,184.40 ($2,744.22). Also, insider Philippe Boisseau bought 1,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of £1,870.68 ($2,350.10). Insiders have acquired 5,202 shares of company stock worth $667,723 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.
