Centrica (LON:CNA) Upgraded at UBS Group

Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 170 ($2.14) target price on the integrated energy company’s stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 165 ($2.07). UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 159 ($2.00).

Shares of CNA traded up GBX 2.90 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 134.05 ($1.68). The company had a trading volume of 19,484,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,617,424. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 128.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 139.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.93. Centrica has a 1-year low of GBX 112.25 ($1.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 173.70 ($2.18). The stock has a market cap of £7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 194.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.10.

In other news, insider Amber Rudd purchased 1,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of £2,184.40 ($2,744.22). In other news, insider Amber Rudd bought 1,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.60) per share, for a total transaction of £2,184.40 ($2,744.22). Also, insider Philippe Boisseau bought 1,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of £1,870.68 ($2,350.10). Insiders have acquired 5,202 shares of company stock worth $667,723 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

