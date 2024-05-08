Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) PT Lowered to GBX 2,150

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,250 ($28.27) to GBX 2,150 ($27.01) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Wizz Air Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of LON WIZZ traded up GBX 110 ($1.38) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,192 ($27.54). 357,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,494. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of GBX 1,518.50 ($19.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,229 ($40.57). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,171.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,047.26. The company has a market cap of £2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -500.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,493.26.

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

