Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) PT Lowered to GBX 2,150

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,250 ($28.27) to GBX 2,150 ($27.01) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.92% from the stock’s previous close.
Wizz Air Stock Up 5.3 %
Shares of LON WIZZ traded up GBX 110 ($1.38) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,192 ($27.54). 357,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,494. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of GBX 1,518.50 ($19.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,229 ($40.57). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,171.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,047.26. The company has a market cap of £2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -500.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,493.26.
About Wizz Air
