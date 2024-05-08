VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Issues Earnings Results

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.45 million. VTEX had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

VTEX Stock Performance

Shares of VTEX stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,502,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. VTEX has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $9.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -99.99 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on VTEX. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on VTEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of VTEX from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of VTEX from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on VTEX from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VTEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.44.

About VTEX

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Featured Stories

