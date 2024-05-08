Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Insider Sells C$498,704.00 in Stock

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Barnard sold 439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,136.00, for a total transaction of C$498,704.00.

Andrew Barnard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Andrew Barnard sold 2,572 shares of Fairfax Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,120.68, for a total value of C$2,882,388.96.

Shares of TSE:FFH traded down C$16.00 on Wednesday, hitting C$1,546.28. 25,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,059. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1,492.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1,342.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.45, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.86. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of C$911.02 and a 12 month high of C$1,563.67.

Fairfax Financial ( TSE:FFH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$71.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$81.40 by C($9.42). Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of C$9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.25 billion. Analysts anticipate that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 193.642409 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FFH shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,650.00 to C$1,800.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC lifted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Cormark raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,600.00 to C$1,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,000.00 to C$1,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Fairfax Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1,820.83.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

