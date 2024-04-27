Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) Receives C$0.94 Consensus PT from Analysts

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$0.94.

CJR.B has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.10 to C$0.90 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.50 to C$0.65 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TD Securities cut shares of Corus Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$2.50 to C$0.70 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

CJR.B stock opened at C$0.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.25. Corus Entertainment has a 12 month low of C$0.50 and a 12 month high of C$1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$100.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.03.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

