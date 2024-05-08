Insider Buying: Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Director Purchases 1,474 Shares of Stock

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) Director Richard S. Press bought 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.44 per share, with a total value of $84,666.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,440. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Green Brick Partners Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $55.88. The company had a trading volume of 238,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.80 and a 200-day moving average of $51.78. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $61.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 8.70.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $447.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.44 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Brick Partners

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 305.0% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 22,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 16,887 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1,554.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 38,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 36,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NYSE: GRBK), the third largest homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

