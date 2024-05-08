PACK Private Wealth LLC Has $25.61 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

PACK Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 17.3% of PACK Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. PACK Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 280.5% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $519.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,491,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,689,029. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $410.67 and a 1-year high of $527.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $514.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $485.85.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

