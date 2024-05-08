Centric Wealth Management Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,327,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Centric Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 183,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 32,235 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 57,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 23,037 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,138,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,655,000 after buying an additional 268,157 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 73,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SPLG traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $60.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5,186,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,592,620. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $61.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.26 and a 200 day moving average of $56.87.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.