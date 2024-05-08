Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.

Tempur Sealy International has a dividend payout ratio of 16.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Tempur Sealy International to earn $3.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

Tempur Sealy International Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.56. 374,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,664,512. Tempur Sealy International has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $57.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 239.67% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.71.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Recommended Stories

