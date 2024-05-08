Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Acquired by PACK Private Wealth LLC

PACK Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up about 0.2% of PACK Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. PACK Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,730,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,461,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882,952 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 37,268,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,529,000 after buying an additional 829,557 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,705,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,327,000 after buying an additional 4,774,697 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,673,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $401,191,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,268,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,085,260. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.89. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.0892 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

