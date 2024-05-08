Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Sells 283 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 428.6% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter worth $50,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,030 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CF Industries Trading Down 1.6 %

CF Industries stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,254,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.15. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $87.90.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CF shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on CF Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

View Our Latest Report on CF Industries

CF Industries Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.