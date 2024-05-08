iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Peddock Capital Advisors LLC

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.5% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 92,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,580,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $692,000. Finally, HFG Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $519.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,491,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,689,029. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $514.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $485.85. The company has a market capitalization of $448.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $410.67 and a fifty-two week high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.