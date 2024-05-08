Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Senior Officer Acquires C$40,350.00 in Stock

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$40.35 per share, with a total value of C$40,350.00.

Parkland Stock Performance

Shares of PKI traded down C$0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$40.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,864. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$43.69. Parkland Co. has a 52-week low of C$32.14 and a 52-week high of C$47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of C$7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.41 billion. Parkland had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 15.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that Parkland Co. will post 3.302673 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parkland Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Parkland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio is 53.23%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PKI shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Parkland from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. CIBC cut their price objective on Parkland from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Parkland from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Parkland has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$51.54.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

Featured Stories

