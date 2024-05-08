Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Has $7.26 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,927,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,733,000 after purchasing an additional 191,676 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,511,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,108,000 after acquiring an additional 40,860 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463,111 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,207,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,574,000 after purchasing an additional 228,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,716,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,599,000 after purchasing an additional 71,684 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,172. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $220.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.72. The company has a market cap of $54.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $229.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

