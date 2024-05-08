John Pettigrew Purchases 14 Shares of National Grid plc (LON:NG) Stock

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Free Report) insider John Pettigrew acquired 14 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,089 ($13.68) per share, with a total value of £152.46 ($191.53).

LON:NG traded up GBX 21.50 ($0.27) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,095.50 ($13.76). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,440,601 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.83, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of £40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 1,556.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,048.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,036.08.

NG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.70) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,330 ($16.71) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,212 ($15.23).

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

