Insider Buying: Aton Resources Inc. (CVE:AAN) Insider Buys 101,500 Shares of Stock

Aton Resources Inc. (CVE:AAN – Get Free Report) insider OU HEKTIK bought 101,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,465.00.

OU HEKTIK also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 3rd, OU HEKTIK acquired 25,000 shares of Aton Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$7,440.00.

On Friday, April 26th, OU HEKTIK acquired 38,000 shares of Aton Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,702.00.

On Thursday, April 4th, OU HEKTIK bought 19,000 shares of Aton Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,839.30.

On Tuesday, March 26th, OU HEKTIK acquired 1,000 shares of Aton Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$270.00.

On Friday, March 22nd, OU HEKTIK acquired 5,000 shares of Aton Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.29 per share, with a total value of C$1,450.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, OU HEKTIK bought 4,000 shares of Aton Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.29 per share, with a total value of C$1,160.00.

On Monday, March 18th, OU HEKTIK purchased 20,000 shares of Aton Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$6,000.00.

On Thursday, March 14th, OU HEKTIK purchased 24,500 shares of Aton Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,509.25.

On Tuesday, March 12th, OU HEKTIK bought 9,000 shares of Aton Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,729.70.

On Friday, March 8th, OU HEKTIK purchased 2,000 shares of Aton Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.32 per share, with a total value of C$640.00.

Aton Resources Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Aton Resources stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$0.31. The stock had a trading volume of 21,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,861. Aton Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.15 and a 1 year high of C$0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.24.

Aton Resources Company Profile

Aton Resources Inc, a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the Arab Republic of Egypt. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Abu Marawat concession covering an area of approximately 448 square kilometers located in Arabian-Nubian Shield, Egypt that explores for the Hamama West gold-silver deposit and Abu Marawat gold-silver-copper-zinc vein deposit, as well as operates Rodruin mineral deposit.

