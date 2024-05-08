Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Has $999,000 Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcosa by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,517,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,705,000 after acquiring an additional 68,240 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Arcosa by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 597,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,960,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Arcosa by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 583,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,982,000 after buying an additional 7,728 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arcosa by 0.9% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,059,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 8.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 291,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,935,000 after buying an additional 23,091 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Arcosa from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Arcosa Stock Performance

Arcosa stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.20. 69,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,943. Arcosa, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.98 and a fifty-two week high of $89.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Arcosa’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.85%.

Arcosa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.