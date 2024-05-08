Insider Buying: Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) Director Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) Director Steven C. Fletcher acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.37 per share, with a total value of $12,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Lee Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of LEE traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $12.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,634. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.99 million, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.22. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $15.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Lee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Lee Enterprises

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lee Enterprises by 27.7% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Lee Enterprises by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 17.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 73,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Lee Enterprises Company Profile

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers digital subscription platforms; daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

