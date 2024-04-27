Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Receives Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $211.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NSIT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Insight Enterprises from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Insight Enterprises from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $182.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51. Insight Enterprises has a 1 year low of $117.99 and a 1 year high of $194.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 20.64%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,850 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.67, for a total value of $337,939.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,324.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $1,365,498.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,316,948.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.67, for a total value of $337,939.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,324.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,918 shares of company stock worth $3,888,203. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 182.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

