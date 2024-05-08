Auna (NYSE:AUNA) Shares Gap Up to $6.67

Auna SA (NYSE:AUNAGet Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.67, but opened at $7.20. Auna shares last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 106,303 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AUNA. HSBC initiated coverage on Auna in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.60 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Auna in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Auna in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Auna in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Auna Stock Up 7.3 %

Institutional Trading of Auna

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Auna stock. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Auna SA (NYSE:AUNAFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,461,000. Auna comprises 1.3% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. owned 0.44% of Auna at the end of the most recent quarter.

Auna Company Profile

Auna SA, a healthcare service provider, operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The company provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru; and dental and vision plans in Mexico. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

