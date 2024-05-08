Auna (NYSE:AUNA) Shares Gap Up to $6.67

Auna SA (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.67, but opened at $7.20. Auna shares last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 106,303 shares trading hands.
Several research firms have weighed in on AUNA. HSBC initiated coverage on Auna in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.60 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Auna in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Auna in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Auna in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.
Auna SA, a healthcare service provider, operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The company provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru; and dental and vision plans in Mexico. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.
