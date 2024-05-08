LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Gap Up to $104.99

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $104.99, but opened at $111.16. LCI Industries shares last traded at $112.86, with a volume of 66,634 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LCII has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on LCI Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on LCI Industries from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.20.

LCI Industries Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.51.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.24). LCI Industries had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $837.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. LCI Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LCI Industries

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 3.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

Recommended Stories

