Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 61.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 653,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,232 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.52% of Lululemon Athletica worth $334,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LULU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,323,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,824,150,000 after buying an additional 38,432 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $746,034,000 after acquiring an additional 437,069 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 20.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,865,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $719,198,000 after purchasing an additional 310,347 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,373,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $529,756,000 after purchasing an additional 137,454 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $516,362,000 after purchasing an additional 52,348 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of LULU stock traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $347.04. The company had a trading volume of 659,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,995. The company’s fifty day moving average is $396.53 and its 200 day moving average is $437.09. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.93 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $539.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 price target (down from $540.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $474.79.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

