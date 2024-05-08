Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.31

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.31 and last traded at $9.36, with a volume of 102101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on SSYS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stratasys in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Stratasys Stock Down 3.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $647.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.92.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $156.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stratasys

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,367 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,694,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,192,000 after acquiring an additional 140,841 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,386,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,803,000 after purchasing an additional 119,922 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Stratasys by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,346,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Stratasys by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,055,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

See Also

