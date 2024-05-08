CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.20 EPS

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $1.20, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.85 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 49.80% and a net margin of 25.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.55 earnings per share.

CONSOL Energy Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE CEIX traded down $1.71 on Wednesday, reaching $84.81. The stock had a trading volume of 189,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,362. CONSOL Energy has a 12-month low of $53.40 and a 12-month high of $114.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of CONSOL Energy from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Insider Transactions at CONSOL Energy

In related news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $189,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

