A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Shares Gap Down to $40.34

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.34, but opened at $35.18. A-Mark Precious Metals shares last traded at $37.85, with a volume of 783,137 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMRK

A-Mark Precious Metals Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $874.70 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of -0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 1.10%. As a group, analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 22,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $593,049.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 408,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 22,558 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $593,049.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 408,225 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $220,008.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at $713,510.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,637 shares of company stock worth $1,396,360. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 9.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,684,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,413,000 after purchasing an additional 150,343 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,129,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,178,000 after buying an additional 106,842 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,032,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,296,000 after acquiring an additional 6,184 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,681,000 after acquiring an additional 67,452 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 424,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.