Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Buys 6,418,683 Shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,134,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,418,683 shares during the quarter. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 7.0% of Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned approximately 93.79% of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,859,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 53,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

Shares of SCHI stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $43.79. The stock had a trading volume of 169,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,510. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.91 and its 200-day moving average is $43.83.

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

