Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.90 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 30.22% and a negative net margin of 21.69%. Nevro’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS.

Nevro Trading Down 10.2 %

NYSE:NVRO traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.35. 334,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,352. Nevro has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $28.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.27. The company has a market capitalization of $379.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on NVRO. StockNews.com upgraded Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nevro from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Nevro from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Nevro from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

