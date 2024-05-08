Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Shares Gap Down to $338.55

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $338.55, but opened at $281.55. Bio-Rad Laboratories shares last traded at $279.91, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $317.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.14. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $681.18 million during the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

