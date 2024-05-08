Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $29.21

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$29.21 and last traded at C$29.62, with a volume of 53528 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$30.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on TOY. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. TD Securities raised Spin Master from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Spin Master from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.13.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TOY

Spin Master Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$33.67. The company has a market cap of C$1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.12. Spin Master had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of C$684.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$681.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spin Master Corp. will post 2.9973592 earnings per share for the current year.

Spin Master Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Chris Harrs sold 1,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.25, for a total value of C$48,312.25. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Spin Master

(Get Free Report)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.