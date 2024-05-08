Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,238 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

BATS ITB traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770,221 shares. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $46.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.36.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.