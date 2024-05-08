Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Gap Up to $60.57

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.57, but opened at $63.51. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares last traded at $63.18, with a volume of 1,058,721 shares traded.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BUD shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.70.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.46. The stock has a market cap of $109.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.8722 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,355 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 8,511 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,379 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 11,564 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter worth about $707,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 12,205 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

