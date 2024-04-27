Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.25.

Cidara Therapeutics Trading Down 2.8 %

Institutional Trading of Cidara Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ:CDTX opened at $12.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.98. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $29.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDTX. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 25.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 15,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

