Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) was down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $156.91 and last traded at $157.19. Approximately 72,023 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 498,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARCH shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Arch Resources from $232.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Arch Resources Trading Up 2.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by ($0.83). Arch Resources had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The company had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $23.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arch Resources news, Director Pamela R. Butcher purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $165.00 per share, with a total value of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 1,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $315,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,449 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,065. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela R. Butcher bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $165.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 107,611 shares of company stock worth $19,716,747 over the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCH. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Arch Resources by 15,612.6% in the 1st quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 350,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,108,000 after buying an additional 353,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Arch Resources by 18.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,817,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $215,564,000 after acquiring an additional 282,345 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arch Resources by 24.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,261,637 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $142,262,000 after acquiring an additional 247,238 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Arch Resources by 10,789.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 246,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Resources by 1,196.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,666,000 after purchasing an additional 241,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

