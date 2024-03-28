Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) rose 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.98 and last traded at $3.95. Approximately 54,862 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 359,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MNTK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Montauk Renewables from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Montauk Renewables from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Montauk Renewables Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average of $8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.85 million, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of -0.43.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Montauk Renewables had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $46.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Montauk Renewables by 152.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Montauk Renewables by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.35% of the company’s stock.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

Further Reading

