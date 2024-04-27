TD Securities Lowers Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Price Target to C$0.75

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$0.80 to C$0.75 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Cormark upgraded Slate Office REIT from a reduce rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$1.22.

Shares of TSE:SOT.UN opened at C$0.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$56.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.86. Slate Office REIT has a 1-year low of C$0.64 and a 1-year high of C$2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.55, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

