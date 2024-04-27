Desjardins Raises Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$54.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective raised by Desjardins from C$48.50 to C$54.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SU. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$57.62.

Shares of SU opened at C$53.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$49.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$45.97. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$37.09 and a 52-week high of C$54.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$69.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.33 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 16.90%. Research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 4.7415525 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.44%.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total transaction of C$751,776.00. In related news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total value of C$549,960.00. Also, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total value of C$751,776.00. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

