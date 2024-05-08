Simmons Bank Sells 1,848 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Simmons Bank lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 74,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 20,754 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,569,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,927,000 after purchasing an additional 142,039 shares in the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 156,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 158,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $79.53. 5,167,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,894,946. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $80.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

