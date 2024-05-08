Simmons Bank Has $14.79 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Simmons Bank raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,790 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 1.2% of Simmons Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $14,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its position in Adobe by 17,006.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,161,614 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,102,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,978 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $875,592,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Adobe by 25.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,438,805 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,263,347,000 after purchasing an additional 889,607 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 12.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,561,859 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,326,092,000 after purchasing an additional 498,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth about $152,970,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADBE stock traded down $4.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $488.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,280,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406,687. The stock has a market cap of $218.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.31, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $505.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $561.00. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $331.89 and a 52 week high of $638.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.72.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

