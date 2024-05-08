TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) PT Lowered to $36.00

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $39.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 2.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on THS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:THS traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $34.98. 139,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 0.35. TreeHouse Foods has a 52 week low of $33.28 and a 52 week high of $54.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.52.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $820.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.44 million. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TreeHouse Foods

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter worth about $48,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 78,600.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

